Prior Authorization Goes Digital with Basys.ai’s AI-powered Solution

Prior authorization, the process of gaining approval from health insurance companies before medical procedures, has traditionally been manual and time-consuming. This process aims to control healthcare costs but often results in delays or abandoned care, with administrative costs accounting for a significant portion of healthcare expenditures in the U.S.

To tackle this issue, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) proposed a solution in February that digitizes the prior authorization process. This move opens the door for technology companies to offer innovative solutions in healthcare data utilization.

Basys.ai, a new company founded in 2022 by Amber Nigam and Jie Sun, graduates of the health data science program at Harvard, is one such company tapping into this opportunity. Basys.ai specializes in assisting health plans and health systems in adopting value-based care, beginning with prior authorization.

By leveraging generative AI and deep learning, Basys.ai’s platform can automate up to 90% of prior authorization requests for drugs and procedures with high accuracy. It achieves this without requiring sensitive data from insurance companies or doctors, significantly reducing integration time from up to a year to just weeks.

The strength of the Basys.ai platform lies in its training on longitudinal data from the Joslin Diabetes Center and Mayo Clinic, covering over 10 million patients. This data allows for cost reductions and administrative burden relief through AI utilization.

Furthermore, Basys.ai can quickly plot timelines with health plans by automating the encoding of payer policies, achieving a rate up to nine months faster than most competitors in the market. Notable competitors mentioned by Nigam include Cohere Health.

Basys.ai today launches commercially with $2.4 million in pre-seed funding led by Nina Capital, along with other investors such as Eli Lilly (Lilly Ventures), Mayo Clinic, Two Lanterns Venture Partners, Asset Management Ventures, and Chaac Ventures.

Originally catering to providers, Basys.ai has pivoted its business model to target health insurance companies. It is currently initiating pilot programs with two major payers in Massachusetts and Minnesota.

Additionally, Basys.ai aims to capture patient outcomes by reducing readmission rates and determining changes in disease progression.

With a wealth of patient information, Basys.ai’s AI-powered solution considers hundreds or thousands of attributes and aligns them with insurance company policies to handle prior authorization requests in a more nuanced manner.