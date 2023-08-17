Bank of America Upgrades Adobe Stock, Cites Strong Potential in AI

Bank of America has upgraded its rating on Adobe stock from neutral to buy and raised its price target for the company. The new forecast suggests a potential upside of more than 22% from the previous day’s closing price. Analyst Brad Sills highlighted Adobe’s push into artificial intelligence (AI) as a key driver for future growth.

Sills noted that Adobe is on the verge of becoming a leader in AI and anticipates strong returns as early as next year. He specifically mentioned Adobe’s own AI software, Firefly, which was launched in March. Sills believes that AI offerings, particularly Firefly, have the potential to generate significant revenue and free cash flow by fiscal year 2024.

The analyst outlined various monetization opportunities for Adobe’s AI capabilities. These include introducing a paid subscription option for Firefly, offering credit packs for the service, and partnering with other brands to leverage Adobe’s large-language model. Sills estimated conservative and blue-sky scenarios for AI revenue, with projections ranging from $300 million to $1 billion in fiscal year 2024, and further growth expected by fiscal year 2026.

Bank of America’s upgrade follows a similar move by Morgan Stanley last month. Morgan Stanley also raised its rating on Adobe, recognizing the company’s strong potential in AI. Adobe stock has experienced significant gains this year, surging over 52% in 2023.

Overall, Bank of America’s positive outlook on Adobe’s AI advancements and potential for revenue growth is contributing to the overall bullish sentiment surrounding the stock. With the continuous development and adoption of AI technology, Adobe’s position as a leader in this space is expected to further solidify in the coming years.