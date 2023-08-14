AI Jobs in Banks: New Opportunities in Finance

AI jobs in the banking industry are on the rise, with a growing number of job listings being posted. However, it’s important to note that banks are not the only institutions where AI experts can find employment opportunities in the field of finance.

Mark Clement, a former managing director for quantitative operations at Bank of America, has recently taken up a new position as the global head of AI client solutions at Prospect 33, a capital markets consultancy firm. With over 17 years of experience in banking, Clement brings his expertise in automation and data science to his new role.

During his tenure at Bank of America, Clement held various positions, including global head of the middle office for EMEA. He also spent time at JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs, where he held senior roles in global operations.

Clement is known for his problem-solving skills and his ability to transform teams and repair relationships. At JPMorgan, he claims to have improved team performance through strategic hiring, training, and motivation. At Goldman Sachs, he successfully repaired a broken relationship between the front and back-office.

While Prospect 33 currently has limited data hiring opportunities, there is one opening for a data scientist in Kenya and a 13-week internship in Atlanta.

