Bank of America Leverages AI to Streamline Customer Experiences

Bank of America, the second-largest bank in the U.S., is utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance customer interactions and control expenses. CEO Brian Moynihan discussed the company’s use of AI during an interview, highlighting their virtual financial assistant, Erica, which has engaged in 10 million hours of customer conversations since its launch in June 2018.

Erica operates through voice activation or text input, employing predictive language to answer queries based on the bank’s data. Moynihan emphasized that while Erica is a sophisticated system, it does not rely on external internet sources like ChatGPT.

Over the past eight years, Bank of America has seen significant adoption of Erica, with 150 to 160 million customer interactions per quarter. This virtual assistant has significantly reduced the need for phone calls or branch visits, offering a high level of customer satisfaction. Approximately 18 to 20 million individuals currently use the service.

Moynihan acknowledged that AI technology, including Erica, is still in its early stages but possesses substantial potential for further development. To ensure control and accuracy, decisions made by AI must be carefully considered. While experts believe AI has room to grow, Moynihan stressed the importance of utilizing AI in tasks where the bank can control the information and validate responses accurately, leading to reduced expenses.

The implementation of AI and other technological tools has allowed Bank of America to maintain a lean workforce over the past 15 years despite acquisitions of large institutions like Merrill Lynch. The digital platform, AI, and various technologies have contributed to this workforce optimization.

As technology advances, customers have also changed their financial transaction habits. Bank of America now conducts more transactions through Zelle, a cash payment app, than traditional paper checks. Moynihan projected that Zelle transactions would soon surpass ATM distributions.

Bank of America’s use of AI demonstrates its commitment to enhancing customer experiences, reducing expenses, and adapting to evolving customer needs in the banking sector.