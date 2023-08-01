Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan Talks AI, Customer Interactions, and Banking Regulations

Bank of America, the second-largest bank in the U.S., is utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance customer experiences and manage expenses. In an interview on FOX Business Network’s “Mornings With Maria,” Bank of America Chairman and CEO Brian Moynihan highlighted the firm’s use of AI, particularly its virtual financial assistant, Erica.

Erica, the voice-activated virtual assistant, has already engaged in 10 million hours of conversations with customers since its launch in June 2018. Moynihan explained that Erica uses predictive language to answer questions based on customer queries and the bank’s data. Although Erica is still in its early stages, Moynihan emphasized its potential as it continues to be refined and developed further.

Bank of America’s investment in AI technology has helped streamline customer interactions and reduce expenses. Moynihan revealed that Erica has accounted for about 150 to 160 million customer interactions each quarter, which previously would have required phone calls or branch visits. Over 18 to 20 million people are currently using the virtual assistant, resulting in high customer satisfaction.

While AI offers immense promise, Moynihan highlighted the importance of maintaining control and making informed decisions. At present, the bank utilizes AI to assist with tasks that have clear answers and are within their control, ensuring accuracy by having people verify the responses.

Bank of America’s adoption of AI and other technological tools has enabled the bank to maintain a lean workforce even after acquiring major institutions like Merrill Lynch. Technology advancements, including AI and digital platforms, have transformed banking operations and impacted how customers conduct financial transactions. Moynihan mentioned that the use of Zelle, a cash payment app, now surpasses check transactions by a significant margin and is closing in on ATM distributions.

Overall, Bank of America’s implementation of AI and technological innovation demonstrates its commitment to improving customer experiences and optimizing operational efficiency in the banking sector.