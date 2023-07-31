The University of the Philippines Drafts Guidelines on Responsible Use of Artificial Intelligence

The University of the Philippines (UP) has released a draft set of guidelines focusing on the responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI). The university recognizes the potential of AI to transform education and improve our lives by automating tasks. However, it also acknowledges the risks and challenges associated with AI that need to be addressed.

In the academic setting, UP identifies several challenges posed by AI applications. For example, the popular ChatGPT, which can answer exams and produce texts using information from the internet, raises concerns about systemic bias, inequality for marginalized students, privacy issues, and data collection biases. There are fears that these applications may enable cheating and plagiarism. Therefore, UP emphasizes the importance of promoting the positive use of AI and mitigating the negatives.

This discussion on the responsible use of AI should extend beyond the academic community and involve civil society, the corporate sector, and the government. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has highlighted that AI will have a significant impact on various aspects of society. Corporations around the world are already harnessing AI capabilities for language translation, virtual health aides, and environmental monitoring.

While there may be concerns about the disruptive nature of AI, David R. Hardoon, CEO of Aboitiz Data Innovation, believes that AI can contribute to sustainable and inclusive growth. It is crucial to address the potential risks associated with the unrestricted development and application of AI. Governments and the private sector should work together to mitigate these risks.

UP’s proposed guidelines aim to ensure that humans remain in control and morally responsible for the behavior of AI systems. Additionally, the guidelines highlight the importance of AI contributing to inclusive economic growth, sustainable development, political empowerment, and enhanced well-being. Regulating AI is also being considered to manage potential risks.

Internationally, the European Union is working on an Artificial Intelligence Act, focusing on data quality, transparency, human oversight, and accountability. In the Philippines, Rep. Robert “Ace” Barbers has filed a bill to create the Artificial Intelligence Development Authority, which will oversee the development and implementation of a national AI strategy.

In conclusion, as AI continues to advance, it is vital to engage in in-depth conversations and adopt a balanced approach to its use. Stakeholders should work together to establish rules and guidelines that maximize the benefits of AI while mitigating its downsides. Ignoring AI is not an option, as it is already a part of our lives and will continue to shape our future.