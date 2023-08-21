Baidu Faces Concerns as Chinese Economy Slows and Business Setbacks Deepen

Investors hoping for continued success from Baidu Inc. may need to reassess their expectations as concerns about the sluggish Chinese economy and setbacks in a key segment of its business mount. Several brokerages, including Citigroup Inc., China International Capital Corp, and Daiwa Capital Markets Hong Kong Ltd., have lowered their earnings expectations for Baidu ahead of the company’s second-quarter results.

While Baidu has been seen as a promising player in the Chinese technology industry, thanks to its development of the nation’s first homegrown ChatGPT-like service, there have been significant disappointments associated with its Ernie Bot, as well as lackluster consumption. Without a stronger demand or updates to its AI project, the outlook for Baidu’s shares remains uncertain.

Analysts are concerned about Baidu’s AI cloud revenue growth, which is expected to slow in the third quarter due to delays in smart-transportation projects in China. The sluggish economy has led local governments to tighten their budgets, causing further delays. Citi has reduced its price target for Baidu as a result.

Despite these challenges, Baidu remains well-positioned in the Chinese internet industry due to its early focus on AI opportunities. However, competition is increasing, and the slowing economy is having a negative impact. Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. are both making advancements in AI technology, posing a threat to Baidu’s market share.

While Baidu’s shares have outperformed Alibaba and Tencent this year, the recent loss of momentum suggests a less favorable outlook. Experts believe that Baidu is currently ahead in developing generative AI applications, but the field is still in its early stages. Investors should not discount the possibility of Alibaba and Tencent launching competitive products in this area.

In conclusion, while there are reasons to remain optimistic about Baidu’s future, the current economic climate and increasing competition pose challenges for the company. The upcoming second-quarter results will provide further insight into Baidu’s performance and its ability to navigate these obstacles.