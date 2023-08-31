Baidu Releases Own Language Model to the Public, Boosting Stock Price

On Thursday, Baidu, the Chinese search engine and AI company, unveiled its own version of a ChatGPT-like language model, named Ernie Bot, to the general public. This move resulted in a stock price increase of over three percent for the company.

Beijing has recognized artificial intelligence as a crucial sector in competing with the United States and has set a goal to establish itself as a global leader in AI by 2030. In line with this, Chinese tech companies have been eager to introduce their generative AI models, following the success of ChatGPT developed by American firm OpenAI.

Ernie Bot will be accessible to the general public through an app or an official website, according to Baidu’s announcement. The company aims to gather extensive real-world human feedback by making the model available to the public. Baidu CEO Robin Li stated that this feedback will contribute to the improvement of Ernie and Baidu’s foundational models.

Recently, China has taken regulatory measures to oversee the generative AI sector. In August, the country implemented AI regulations that require companies to undergo security assessments and obtain approvals before publicly releasing their AI products. China has also stipulated that companies offering generative AI services must comply with government requests regarding technology and data.

In contrast, the United States currently lacks similar regulatory measures. Baidu CEO Li expressed optimism about the Chinese regulations, stating that they are more focused on fostering innovation rather than imposing strict regulations.

On the same day, two other Chinese AI companies, Baichuan and Zhipu AI, also introduced their own AI language models. Baidu had previously announced the upcoming release of Ernie 3.5 in May, which will enhance the capabilities of its search engine and empower its Ernie Bot app, similar to ChatGPT.

Source: AP (no URL provided)