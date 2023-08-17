Baidu Expands ERNIE Bot’s Capabilities at Wave Summit 2023

Baidu, Inc. has announced the expansion of ERNIE Bot, its knowledge-enhanced large language model (LLM), at the Wave Summit Deep Learning Developer Conference 2023. The addition of five native plugins has enabled ERNIE Bot to generate faster results, process long documents, analyze and visualize data, interact with image inputs, and convert text into video.

Since its debut in March 2023, ERNIE Bot has significantly increased its training throughput and boosted inference throughput. It has gained high-level proficiency in over 200 genres of writing, with a 1.6-fold increase in content quality. Additionally, it has seen a 2.1-fold increase in chain-of-thought and an 8.3-fold expansion in knowledge scope.

The new plugins added to ERNIE Bot include Baidu Search, which offers seamless integration with Baidu Search to deliver timely and precise results. ChatFile facilitates conversational interactions based on long documents. Data Analytics & Visualization automatically produces insightful data charts and visualizations. Visual Interaction supports dialogues that incorporate image content and context. Text-to-Video transforms text descriptions into engaging videos.

At the conference, Baidu also invited developers to test the LLM plugins and offered a toolkit for plugin development. Baidu’s AI Studio has now become China’s largest AI community and has launched the AI Studio FM Community to offer an integrated development experience for foundation model developers.

PaddlePaddle, Baidu’s deep learning platform, has played a crucial role in the progress of ERNIE Bot. The platform has been upgraded to version 2.5, with improved differential functions and general performance optimizations. Baidu also introduced PaddleScience v1.0, an AI-driven scientific computing toolkit, and PaddleHelix, a bio-computing tool.

Baidu’s InfoFlow “Super Assistant” and Baidu Comate AI coding assistant were also showcased at the conference. InfoFlow automates enterprise operations, while Baidu Comate provides smart recommendations and generation of code, comments, tests, and documentation.

These advancements reflect Baidu’s commitment to driving technological advancement and empowering developers and businesses worldwide.