Baidu Releases ERNIE Bot, a ChatGPT Competitor, to the Public

Baidu, the Chinese technology company, has announced the public release of ERNIE Bot, its generative AI product and large language model. This move comes as Baidu aims to allow users to “fully experience the four core abilities of generative AI: understanding, generation, reasoning, and memory.” ERNIE Bot, catering specifically to the Chinese market, will enable Baidu to gather valuable human feedback, according to CEO Robin Li, which will aid in iterative improvements and enhancing the user experience.

ERNIE Bot was first announced in March and has since showcased various capabilities, including summarizing a science fiction novel and providing suggestions for expanding the story. The AI model can also generate images and videos based on text inputs, demonstrating its versatility. Baidu reported a three-fold increase in ERNIE Bot’s training throughput since March, enabling faster data analysis and visualization, as well as efficient handling of image inputs.

Chinese companies are now required to obtain approval from authorities before releasing generative AI experiences to the public. Bloomberg reports that Baidu was one of the first companies to receive this approval, signaling the Chinese government’s recognition of AI as a critical technology for business and politics. The authorities aim to establish guidelines to ensure content regulation while enabling Chinese companies to compete globally.

(Source: Bloomberg)