China’s Baidu Collaborates with Great Wall Motors and ECARX to Use AI Language Model in Cars

China’s leading web giant, Baidu, has fulfilled its promise to integrate its ERNIE large language model (LLM) into cars. The company named Great Wall Motors, an automobile manufacturer, and ECARX, a “digital cockpit” creator, as its collaborators for this project. Baidu referred to them as “initial exploration partners” for employing the ERNIE 3.5 model in intelligent cabins.

Although Baidu has not provided extensive details about how LLMs and generative AI contribute to car functionalities, the tech giant has highlighted “several successful explorations and practical tests of in-vehicle interactions, leveraging the capabilities of LLMs.” Additionally, Baidu mentioned that multiple innovative features have already been validated on mass production vehicle platforms.

Baidu has announced that “select features” from ERNIE will soon be incorporated into mass-produced vehicles by automakers such as Great Wall Motors, Lynk & Co, and Smart. The company has previously mentioned features like journey planning, car consultancy, knowledge-based Q&A, and creative drawing as potential applications for LLMs in intelligent cabins.

Regarding the creative drawing feature, which is a text-to-image app intended for entertainment purposes, Baidu has stated that parents can have their children describe items in a single sentence to be drawn in just a few seconds.

By incorporating ERNIE into vehicle cockpits, Baidu aims to personalize the in-vehicle experience and enable more natural voice interactions. ECARX, the global mobility tech provider, emphasizes the importance of integrating AI into cockpits, stating that it is crucial for automotive OEM brands to create differentiation and offer new value propositions in the rapidly changing automotive industry.

ERNIE 3.5, which was released in late June, includes features like Baidu Search, long text summary, and a Q&A plugin called ChatFile. Baidu claims that ERNIE 3.5 significantly improves training and inference throughput compared to its previous version, ultimately enhancing user experience.