Baidu Launches China’s First Public AI Chatbot with Censorship Abilities

Tech giant Baidu has introduced the first public artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot in China, called ERNIE. The chatbot has been trained to censor highly sensitive topics, including the Tiananmen crackdown, for the ruling Communist Party. Beijing recently implemented new regulations for AI developers in China, allowing them to remain competitive with global counterparts while still maintaining the government’s strict control on information. Baidu, along with other companies such as SenseTime, Baichuan Intelligent Technology, and Zhipu AI, released their AI chatbots on the same day.

Baidu has announced that ERNIE is now fully open to the general public, along with a suite of new AI-native apps that aim to enhance generative AI abilities, including understanding, generation, reasoning, and memory. Although ERNIE was initially launched in March, its availability was limited. The app has been developed to adhere to the core values of socialism and avoid any threats to national security.

During a test conducted by AFP, ERNIE Bot was able to answer simple questions but avoided sensitive topics such as China’s crackdown on pro-democracy protesters at Tiananmen Square in 1989. It redirected the conversation when these topics arose, saying, “Let’s change the topic and start again.” When asked about Taiwan, ERNIE Bot responded with a longer answer, affirming China’s territorial claims.

Baidu aims to gather extensive user feedback to enhance the chatbot’s capabilities by making ERNIE widely accessible to the public. Generative AI applications, like chatbots, are trained on large amounts of data to deliver human-like responses to complex questions. With the success of OpenAI’s ChatGPT and the concern over potential abuse and disinformation, there has been a global race to develop similar AI applications.

Under the new Chinese regulations, AI developers must conduct security assessments and submit their algorithms to authorities if their software impacts “public opinion.” Baidu, one of China’s largest tech companies, has faced competition from rivals such as Tencent. It has also focused on growing its cloud computing business and developing autonomous driving technology.

Sources: AFP