Baidu’s Ernie Bot Open to the Public as China Signals Relaxed Policy on AI

Chinese tech giant Baidu has announced that its ChatGPT-like Ernie bot is now available to the public, marking a shift in Beijing’s policy on artificial intelligence. Initially, access to Ernie bot was limited to Baidu’s business partners and a waitlist of over 1.2 million users. However, as of now, individuals can access Ernie bot without the requirement of a Chinese ID number. The release of Ernie bot follows a surge in generative AI projects by Chinese companies, in response to the popularity of OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Despite China’s strict control over internet access, the country’s leaders have emphasized the need for domestic technology development, particularly in the field of AI.

In August, China’s “interim regulation” for the management of generative AI services took effect. The new rules state that they do not apply to companies developing AI technology if the product is not available to the general public. This represents a more relaxed approach compared to an earlier draft that proposed regulations at the research stage. The latest version also does not impose a blanket license requirement, although it mentions the need for one as mandated by specific laws and regulations.

Baidu CEO Robin Li described the new regulations as “more pro-innovation than regulation” and expressed optimism about the future regulatory environment. Baidu is still waiting for approval to roll out Ernie bot for consumer-facing apps on a large scale. Other Chinese companies, such as Alibaba, have also been releasing generative AI products recently. Tiangong AI search, an AI-powered chatbot and search engine by Kunlun Tech, was made available to the public, showcasing China’s growing presence in the field of AI.

Sources: CNBC