Baidu and SenseTime Launch AI Bots to the Public

Chinese tech firms Baidu and SenseTime have announced the public launch of their AI bots, marking a milestone in the global AI race. Baidu’s ERNIE Bot, also known as “Wenxin Yiyan,” is now accessible to users, allowing them to perform AI-powered searches and carry out various tasks, such as creating videos and summarizing complex documents. Baidu’s shares rose 3.1% in New York and 4.7% in Hong Kong following the news. Baidu is among the first companies in China to receive regulatory approval for this type of service and is the first to offer it publicly.

SenseTime, an AI startup based in Hong Kong, also announced the public launch of its SenseChat platform. This move led to a 4% surge in the company’s shares in Hong Kong. The SenseChat platform offers a range of features, including efficient code writing and debugging abilities, as well as personalized medical advice through a virtual health consultation assistant.

Baidu has been at the forefront of the AI race in China, particularly in generative artificial intelligence technology, which powers systems like ChatGPT and GPT-4. Baidu’s ERNIE Bot was unveiled in February, giving the company an early advantage. Since then, competitors such as Alibaba have also announced plans to launch their own ChatGPT-style tools. Critics argue that the emergence of these AI bots from Chinese firms may contribute to the existing US-China rivalry in emerging technologies. However, Baidu’s CEO has emphasized that their platform is not meant for confrontation.

Baidu’s service differentiates itself by its advanced understanding of Chinese queries and its ability to generate various types of responses, such as text, images, audio, and video. While ERNIE Bot is available globally, the interface is in Chinese, although users can enter both Chinese and English prompts. GPT-4, on the other hand, only generates text responses, according to its developer, OpenAI.

