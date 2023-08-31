Baidu’s AI Bot Ernie Receives Regulatory Approval in China

Tech giant Baidu has obtained approval from Chinese authorities to launch its artificial intelligence (AI) bot, Ernie, to the general public starting from August 31. Baidu is the first company to receive such regulatory approval, marking a significant milestone in the development and deployment of AI technology in China.

Ernie, which bears resemblance to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, has been integrated into Baidu’s search engine and other products, enabling them to gain market share while awaiting regulatory clearance. This approval from the Chinese government allows Baidu to unleash its AI-native apps, bringing a suite of new AI-powered products and services to the public.

Previously, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) had mentioned that providers seeking to offer services to the public would need to go through security assessments, and regulators would actively support the development of AI technology. This move by the Chinese government aims to encourage the growth of the AI industry while ensuring adequate checks are in place to safeguard against potential risks.

Despite delays caused by regulatory uncertainties, investment in China’s generative AI sector has continued to pour in. Companies like Baidu and Alibaba Group have already introduced numerous AI models; however, the rollout of chatbot services to the public had been postponed until Beijing finalized rules for the technology and approved these products.

The approval of Baidu’s Ernie bot not only signifies a major breakthrough for the company but also underscores the emerging importance of AI in various sectors. Baidu’s suite of AI-native apps is expected to enhance user experiences, streamline processes, and provide innovative solutions to everyday challenges.

Source: Reuters