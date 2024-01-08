Bacterial Transporters: Unveiling the Mechanism Behind Pathogenic Bacterial Survival

Summary: Researchers from the University Hospital Bonn and the University of Bonn, in collaboration with the University of York, have made a significant breakthrough in understanding the interaction between bacterial membrane transporters and their substrate binding proteins. They discovered that these transporters, similar to freight elevators, play a crucial role in allowing substances to pass through the bacterial cell membrane, thereby aiding the survival and evasion of pathogens from the host immune system. These findings may pave the way for the development of antibiotics that can disrupt the transporters, enabling the immune system to eliminate bacteria more efficiently.

Pathogenic bacteria, such as Haemophilus influenzae, utilize specialized ATP-independent periplasmic transporters called TRAP transporters. These transporters consist of two flexible transmembrane domains that traverse the bacterial cell wall. One particular pathogen, H. influenzae, employs these transporters to introduce sialic acid, a sugar molecule commonly found in human tissue, into its cell wall structures. By incorporating sialic acid, the pathogen camouflages itself and becomes difficult for the immune system to detect.

The researchers discovered that a substrate binding protein (SBP) works in conjunction with the TRAP transporter. The SBP identifies and binds to sialic acid molecules outside the bacterial membrane, undergoing a shape change similar to a Venus flytrap capturing its prey. Using a technique called disulfide engineering, the researchers were able to block the movements of the transporter, demonstrating that the binding of the SBP to the transporter is tightly synchronized with its functioning.

Further investigations involving single-molecule fluorescence microscopy confirmed that the movements of the SBP and the transporter are intimately linked. The closed form of the SBP prefers to interact with the inward-facing membrane elevator, while the open form prefers to bind to the outward-facing TRAP transporter.

Understanding the underlying mechanism behind these transporters provides valuable insights for the development of targeted antibiotics. By disrupting the function of these transporters, it may be possible to hinder the survival and immune evasion mechanisms of pathogenic bacteria, significantly enhancing the human body’s natural defenses.

