Writers Guild of America Strike: Concerns over the Use of Artificial Intelligence in the Entertainment Industry

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) has been on strike for over three months, and they are now discussing next steps with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). However, SAG-AFTRA, the actors’ union that joined the strike last month, has not seen any progress in resuming talks with the AMPTP.

One major issue causing a deadlock in negotiations is the potential use of artificial intelligence (AI) to replace background actors with digital copies. Some background actors have already been scanned by production companies without being fully informed about how their likeness will be used. This has raised concerns about their future career prospects.

Background actors have reported being scanned with hundreds of cameras inside mobile trucks, capturing their poses and facial expressions from every angle. Despite being told it was only for the specific movie they were working on, they worry that their digital versions could be used without their consent, potentially taking away job opportunities.

The lack of information and choice in the scanning process raises concerns about the misuse of digital replicas. It could not only impact actors but also casting directors and agencies. Some background actors have shared their experiences of being scanned for film and TV productions without fully understanding the purpose or receiving compensation for the use of their digital replicas.

The entertainment industry has been using CGI for a long time to create large-scale scenes or replicate crowds. However, the issue arises when real-life individuals are scanned and duplicated without proper consent and compensation. The debate between SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP revolves around finding the best way to inform and compensate actors for the use of their digital replicas.

Some actors, like Chris Mack, refuse to consent to scanning their likeness, as they believe it may hinder their career prospects. Others, like Sandra Miska, admit that they would reconsider participating in the scanning process, now knowing the potential negative impact on the industry and job opportunities.

The discussion between the WGA, SAG-AFTRA, and the AMPTP continues as they navigate the challenges posed by the use of AI in the entertainment industry. The fair and appropriate use of actors’ digital replicas remains a crucial topic of concern for all parties involved.