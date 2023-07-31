Generative AI in Financial Services

The three leading cloud computing vendors, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, and Microsoft, have made significant investments in generative AI. Microsoft has invested $13 billion in OpenAI, the creator of the popular ChatGPT generative AI search engine, while AWS announced a $100 million investment in a generative AI innovation center. Google has also invested an estimated $300 million in AI startups. These vendors offer a range of proprietary technologies for developers, data scientists, and non-experts to create and utilize generative AI and large language models.

Despite the widespread adoption of these cloud vendors by banks, the financial services industry has been cautious in embracing generative AI due to the risks associated with errors and hallucinations in this advanced form of AI. Banks are currently in a test-and-learn phase, exploring different use cases such as enhancing chatbots and summarizing documents. However, the growing popularity of generative AI has sparked increased interest in more traditional forms of AI, like machine learning, particularly in areas such as anti-money laundering.

Financial services organizations have been inquiring about generative AI with their cloud vendors, recognizing its potential for transformation. Synchrony Financial and SouthState Bank, for example, are allowing their employees to experiment with enterprise versions of Microsoft/OpenAI’s ChatGPT, finding it to be a game-changer for tasks like email thread summarization and information retrieval. However, most banks are proceeding with caution, setting limitations to prevent unintended consequences.

While technology vendors are heavily investing in generative AI, banks are justified in adopting a slow and cautious approach. The rapid pace of AI investment surpasses the ability of banks to responsibly adopt new technologies. However, banks may face growing pressure from consumers who are becoming more familiar with generative AI through products that incorporate the technology. It is essential for banks and technology vendors to collaborate and address concerns around responsible banking and cybersecurity, ensuring a balanced adoption of generative AI.

In banking, traditional forms of AI, such as machine learning and natural language processing, are already being used in various areas, including fraud detection, cyber threat monitoring, customer interaction, and personalized offers. Generative AI, with models like GPT-4 or Titan, offers scalability and the ability to analyze vast amounts of data, generate text, and even code. The industry is exploring use cases where generative AI can complement traditional AI, such as data extraction from mortgage documents, customer recommendations, call center transcript analysis, and document classification.

Top use cases for generative AI in banks include content creation, semantic search, and code generation. Generative AI can assist in generating proposals, reports, and presentations, summarizing meetings and customer conversations, improving search capabilities using natural language and context, and generating sophisticated code to reduce the time spent on manual coding tasks. Financial services clients are attracted to the potential of generative AI in reducing operational costs and transforming customer interactions, as it offers the opportunity to automate manual controls and improve efficiency.

In conclusion, while generative AI holds immense potential for the financial services industry, banks are taking a cautious approach to ensure responsible adoption. Collaborative efforts between banks and technology vendors are crucial to address concerns and achieve successful integration of generative AI and traditional AI to enhance industry operations and customer experiences.