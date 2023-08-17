Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Black and Rural Communities

Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) has become an advanced technology that can perform tasks that were traditionally done by humans. It eliminates the need for human involvement in various areas. For instance, self-driving cars, chatbots that create resumes or write college papers, and virtual travel booking agents are all examples of how A.I. is impacting different sectors. However, its impact is particularly significant in Black and rural communities.

Dr. Patrick Dicks, a leading expert on automation and A.I., has discussed this issue with Billie Jean Shaw on Awareness. Dr. Dicks has shared his insights on multiple social media platforms and television networks, including NBC. His expertise sheds light on the specific challenges faced by Black and rural communities due to the increasing role of A.I.

To further address the needs of black entrepreneurs, WIS is celebrating National Black Business Month. This initiative, established in August 2004, aims to bring attention to and support black entrepreneurs. During this month, WIS is offering valuable guidance for entrepreneurs to help them succeed in business.

Shaquanna Kilgore, the owner of First Class Touch, LLC, and a certified mindfulness and life coach, joined Billie Jean Shaw on Awareness to discuss the importance of mindset in business success. Shaquanna emphasizes that one’s state of mind plays a crucial role in determining the outcome of their business endeavors.

