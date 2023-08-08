AutoScheduler.AI Recognized for Warehouse Resource Planning and Optimization

AutoScheduler.AI, a Warehouse Management System (WMS) accelerator, has been acknowledged in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Supply Chain Execution Technologies, 2023. The company’s recognition comes in the category of Warehouse Resource Planning and Optimization.

According to Gartner, Warehouse Resource Planning and Optimization involves the application of forward-looking, constraint-based planning and optimization to work activities within a warehouse or distribution center. This is achieved through the use of advanced analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), or machine learning technologies.

AutoScheduler.AI’s CEO, Keith Moore, expresses enthusiasm regarding the recognition, stating that their advanced AI technology helps visualize and optimize all operations at a distribution center or warehouse. Their solution aims to enhance labor, equipment, touches, and inventory management, ultimately creating supply chain value and driving efficiencies.

The Gartner Hype Cycles serves as a guide for end-users, assisting them in making informed decisions about technology investments. AutoScheduler.AI is recognized as a Sample Vendor in the Warehouse Resource Planning and Optimization category.

AutoScheduler.AI enhances the capabilities of existing WMS through Intelligent Warehouse Orchestration. By utilizing capacity-constrained schedules, their technology maximizes warehouse labor utilization, reduces labor costs, and improves order fulfillment rates.

Gartner disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse specific vendors or products mentioned in their research publications. The opinions expressed are those of Gartner’s research organization.

AutoScheduler.AI is known for its dynamic warehouse planning solution, which optimizes activities based on constraints. The AI and Machine Learning platform integrates seamlessly with existing WMS and ERP systems, offering features such as dynamic dock scheduling, labor level-loading, inventory balancing, proactive cross-docking, and redundant workforce elimination. Clients benefit from prescriptive analytics that drive supply chain efficiencies and create value.

For more information, please email [email protected].