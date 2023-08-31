CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Advanced Robotics Company AutoPickr Raises £710,000 for Farm-Based Robot Development

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 31, 2023
AutoPickr, an advanced robotics company, has recently raised £710,000 in an early funding round for the development of its farm-based robot. The robot, named Gus, is an automated asparagus picker designed to address the labor crisis in agriculture.

Founded by father and daughter co-founders Robyn Sands (CEO) and Dr. David Sands (senior scientific advisor), along with COO Kyle James-Keen, AutoPickr has a history spanning 40 years in developing reliable and cutting-edge robotics. Gus was developed as a spinoff of ST Robotics, a company known for its low-cost industrial robot arms.

Gus utilizes a robotics platform with multiple use cases across agriculture. It combines tried and tested, reliable robotic arms with advanced computer vision AI, a state-of-the-art navigation system, and a robust vehicle. The computer vision system of Gus involves the identification of asparagus spears, making it an ideal crop for testing and training the technology.

Asparagus is a labor-intensive crop that requires constant picking throughout the season. With the AutoPickr robot, growers can alleviate the strain on labor resources and ensure a consistent supply of asparagus. The robot weighs 50kg and operates autonomously with a navigation system that uses ultra white beacons (UWBS) to map the field.

The recent funding will be used to build three robots for more intensive testing next year, with a full launch planned for 2025. AutoPickr aims to provide a cost-effective solution for growers, with a robot that is easy to understand and maintain. The estimated cost for the robot is around £50k, and it offers a three-season payback.

AutoPickr’s innovative approach to automating agriculture shows promise in addressing the labor challenges faced by the industry. By providing a reliable and efficient solution, the company aims to support growers in maximizing their productivity and profitability.

