Artwork Created by Artificial Intelligence Cannot Be Copyrighted, Rules Federal Judge

A federal judge has ruled that artworks created solely by artificial intelligence (AI) cannot be copyrighted because human authorship is a crucial requirement for copyright claims.

The ruling was made in response to computer scientist Stephen Thaler’s attempt to copyright an image created by an AI model called Creativity Machine. Thaler believed that as the owner of Creativity Machine, he should be entitled to the copyright. However, the Copyright Office rejected his application, stating that human authorship is necessary for copyright protection. Thaler then filed a lawsuit challenging their decision.

Judge Beryl Howell upheld the Copyright Office’s decision, citing the long-standing precedent that human authorship is essential. The judge emphasized that copyright law was designed to encourage human creativity and was not intended to grant exclusive rights to non-human actors like AI.

Thaler’s lawyer, Ryan Abbott, expressed disagreement with the court’s ruling and plans to appeal. Abbott argued that copyright law is meant to benefit the public by encouraging the creation and dissemination of works, regardless of how they are made.

While acknowledging the changing landscape of copyright law in the AI era, Judge Howell reaffirmed the importance of human authorship. She made a distinction between autonomously created AI works and other machine-generated creations, such as photographs. Howell stated that human creativity is the foundation of copyright and cannot be replaced by technology.

The judge acknowledged that the use of AI in artistic works raises challenging questions regarding the level of human input required to qualify as an “author” and the originality of AI-generated works. However, she concluded that Thaler’s case was not complex and revolved around clerical semantics rather than broader questions about technology and copyright.

In his original copyright application, Thaler claimed that the artwork was created autonomously by the AI machine, and his copyright claim was based on his ownership of the machine. However, he later tried to argue that he had a controlling role in its creation. Judge Howell found these contradictory statements and noted that Thaler failed to correct his application to claim copyright on those grounds.

The ruling sets a precedent that AI-generated artworks cannot be copyrighted in their own right, emphasizing the importance of human involvement and creativity in copyright protection.