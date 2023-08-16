The Impact and Concerns of AI in Healthcare

The use of artificial intelligence (AI) in various industries has gained significant attention in recent years. AI is expected to revolutionize certain sectors and has become a source of excitement. However, alongside the excitement, there are concerns about potential negative impacts on people and society.

In her book, “More Than a Glitch: Confronting Race, Gender and Ability Bias in Tech,” AI researcher and data journalism professor Meredith Broussard explores the deep-rooted problems associated with AI. Broussard recounts her own experience of discovering that AI had read her breast cancer diagnostic test results and discusses the potential downsides of using AI in this capacity.

Broussard discusses how the use of AI in her case felt strange, as she was relying on doctors for care during this crisis moment of her life. She highlights the need to understand who develops the AI systems, as biases can be present in artificial intelligence systems.

The author later decided to explore the state of AI-based cancer detection by using an open-source AI system to analyze her films. Broussard admits that while AI may help diagnose and heal more people in the future, it is not expected to happen anytime soon.

One of the potential risks associated with using AI in healthcare, particularly in cancer diagnosis, is the tuning process of the AI system. These systems are often tuned to have a higher rate of false positives or false negatives. False positives may lead to unnecessary further testing, while false negatives may result in missed diagnoses. Broussard emphasizes that the cost of a false negative is significantly higher in medicine. Therefore, AI systems are usually tuned to have more false positives than false negatives. This can lead to extended waiting periods for additional tests, causing anxiety and uncertainty for patients.

Broussard clarifies that the AI system that diagnosed her was used as a backup tool by doctors at the hospital. The primary diagnosis was made by the doctors themselves, and the AI results served as a secondary opinion. She assures readers that AI is not solely responsible for diagnosing patients with cancer and emphasizes that it is still in the hands of doctors.

While AI in healthcare shows promise, Broussard stresses the importance of maintaining the role of human doctors in delivering medical news. She expresses a preference for receiving crucial medical information from a human rather than a machine.

The conversation surrounding the use of AI in healthcare, including its benefits and risks, will continue in the years to come. Broussard’s book, “More Than a Glitch: Confronting Race, Gender and Ability Bias in Tech,” is available for those interested in exploring this topic further.