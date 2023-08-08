AI-Generated Fake Books Cause Headache for Authors on Amazon and Goodreads

Author Jane Friedman recently uncovered several fraudulent books listed under her name on Amazon and Goodreads. These fake titles, most likely filled with junk or AI-generated content, were only removed after Friedman’s complaints gained traction on social media.

In a blog post titled “I Would Rather See My Books Get Pirated Than This (Or: Why Goodreads and Amazon Are Becoming Dumpster Fires),” Friedman explained her struggle with these counterfeit books. She expressed concern that AI-generated fake books listed under her name could damage her reputation.

The issue of scammers exploiting Amazon’s algorithm to make fraudulent sales is growing. In February, Reuters profiled authors using ChatGPT to produce e-books sold through Amazon. Vice later reported an influx of AI-generated nonsense books dominating Kindle bestseller lists.

Removing falsely attributed books is not a simple process. On Goodreads, authors must contact volunteer “librarians” and join specific groups, requesting the removal of illegitimate books. There is no guarantee of a prompt resolution. Friedman discovered that Goodreads removed the fake titles from her author profile only hours after her blog post gained attention.

On Amazon, authors face similar obstacles. When Friedman sought assistance in removing the counterfeit books, Amazon requested trademark registration numbers. Since she lacked a trademark for her name, Amazon closed the case without taking down the books. Eventually, the fraudulent titles were removed from Amazon, highlighting the complex process authors must navigate to protect their work and reputation online.

Friedman’s experience is not unique. Other authors have encountered similar problems on both Goodreads and Amazon, with scammers falsely attributing books to their names. This widespread issue indicates that impersonation by unscrupulous sellers has become increasingly common on these platforms.

Online selling platforms like Amazon have yet to effectively address the problem of fraudulent books. With AI-generated content and instances where books contain unrelated material, safeguards to protect authors and customers against misattribution and fraud are desperately needed.

Friedman urged Amazon and Goodreads to create authorship verification methods or provide authors with a simple way to block fake books credited to them. The need for action to combat misattribution and misinformation is urgent.