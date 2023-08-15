Authors Urged to Protect Their Name from AI-generated Books

Writer Jane Friedman is warning authors about the need to monitor and protect their name online, as she recently discovered that artificial intelligence (AI) has been used to create books sold under her name. The problem arises when individuals use platforms like Amazon’s self-publishing service to upload AI-generated books and attribute them to established authors without their consent.

The issue becomes further complicated as the perpetrators also collect all the earnings from the AI-generated titles. This problem is not limited to one platform, as Goodreads, another popular book platform, has also been affected. While Goodreads claims to have guidelines in place to address these issues and remove offending books upon investigation, Friedman believes that the current systems are unable to keep up with the flood of AI-generated content.

Despite contacting Amazon, both through their infringement form and via email, Friedman has received no resolution to the problem. Amazon claims to invest in creating a trustworthy shopping experience and protecting customers and authors, but Friedman’s experience suggests otherwise. As AI-generated work may lack copyright protection or trademark ownership, it complicates the matter of requesting the removal of such material.

To combat this issue, Friedman advises affected authors to join writers’ organizations and contact their publishers. These channels could have better success in reaching a human representative at Amazon who can address the problem.

The case of AI-generated books being falsely attributed to established authors is a growing concern in the publishing industry. The lack of effective measures to address this problem raises questions about the need for stronger safeguards to protect authors’ intellectual property and reputations in the age of AI-generated content.