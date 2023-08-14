News Corp Australia Utilizes AI to Generate Thousands of Articles Weekly

News Corp Australia, a prominent media conglomerate in Australia, has reportedly been employing generative artificial intelligence (AI) to produce approximately 3,000 articles on a weekly basis. With the assistance of a small team consisting of four members, the organization is able to utilize AI to generate a wide range of articles covering various topics such as weather conditions, fuel prices, and traffic updates.

By utilizing AI, News Corp Australia can disseminate location-specific content to its local subsidiaries throughout the country. These AI-generated articles offer valuable service information to readers and assist in accumulating subscriptions for the news giant. Despite the lack of explicit indication on the article pages, human journalists do oversee the AI-generated content, ensuring editorial oversight.

The success of the AI-generated articles has proven significant for News Corp Australia’s revenue. The high volume of local news generated through AI plays a crucial role in attracting new subscribers seeking the latest updates on specific regions. In fact, hyperlocal mastheads alone account for more than half of all new subscriptions.

Beyond local news, these new subscribers also benefit from national and international news coverage, as well as lifestyle content. The efficient nature of AI automation also allows News Corp Australia to maximize its profit margins with minimal staff involvement. Each journalist overseeing the AI-generated articles has the potential to generate seven new subscriptions per week, covering their salary and providing a substantial return on investment.

Given the success experienced by media companies utilizing AI tools, there is continued interest in exploring further avenues to implement this technology effectively. News Corp Australia’s use of generative AI serves as an example of how automation can bolster content creation and revenue generation for media conglomerates.