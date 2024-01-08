Omicron Sub-Variant Surges in Australia, Experts Warn of Rapid Spread

Summary: Australia is experiencing a significant surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron sub-variant JN.1, which has been classified as a “variant of interest” by the World Health Organisation. Victorian authorities issued a health alert highlighting the rapid increase in hospitalisations due to JN.1, which is also spreading in New South Wales. Experts have observed a “wave-on-wave” pattern, with the new variant taking hold just as the state was recovering from a previous wave. In Victoria, hospitalisations are surpassing previous peaks, while in NSW, COVID-19 activity remains high.

FAQ

Q: What is causing the surge in COVID-19 cases in Australia?

A: The surge in COVID-19 cases in Australia is primarily driven by the Omicron sub-variant JN.1, which is spreading rapidly.

Q: What is a “variant of interest”?

A: A “variant of interest” is a classification by the World Health Organisation to identify variants that are causing increased transmission or may have an impact on diagnostics, therapeutics, or vaccines.

Q: Is the JN.1 sub-variant more severe than other variants?

A: Currently, there is no evidence to suggest that the JN.1 sub-variant causes more severe disease. However, ongoing research is being conducted to fully understand its impact.

Q: How can individuals protect themselves against the JN.1 sub-variant?

A: Vaccination remains crucial in protecting against the JN.1 sub-variant. The new monovalent vaccine available in Australia has been shown to be particularly effective. Additionally, wearing high-quality masks and regularly testing for COVID-19 can help reduce transmission risks.

Q: When will the surge in cases peak?

A: Experts predict that the latest surge in cases will peak in the coming weeks. While deaths may still rise, a further dramatic increase in hospitalisations is not expected.

It is important for individuals to remain vigilant, follow public health guidelines, and prioritize the well-being of others to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 during this surge.