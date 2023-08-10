CityLife

The Power of AI Models

AI

Voice Cloning Revolutionizes Voice-overs for Videos

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 10, 2023
Voice Cloning Revolutionizes Voice-overs for Videos

Aug X recently launched Augie, an AI-powered video creation platform that incorporates a voice cloning feature, allowing users to create voice-overs without the need for a recording studio. Developed in collaboration with ElevenLabs, Augie enables users to record their own voice or someone else’s voice and clone it for use in other short videos. The platform is primarily targeted at marketers and social media teams who want to quickly enhance their videos with narration, photos, text, and music, without the need for audio and video editing skills.

Jeremy Toeman, the founder of Aug X, explained that the company introduced the voice cloning feature after realizing that some individuals dislike recording voice-overs. Through the Augie platform, users can write or upload a script and choose a voice from the library or record a short snippet of their own voice. The chosen voice will then read the script with the desired tone, such as serious, enthusiastic, or creepy, depending on the video’s mood. Augie also offers a variety of photos from Getty to include in the videos.

With Augie, marketing teams can produce short videos without scheduling recording studio time for their company spokesperson. The platform went on public beta in May, and currently, all Augie users have access to the voice cloning feature. However, Toeman mentioned that in the future, video length, quality, and the number of cloned voices may be limited for non-paying subscribers due to the costs associated with running voice cloning servers.

While voice cloning technology is not new, its integration into full-featured services like Augie is a significant development. Concerns about copyright and misuse of someone’s likeness were recently sparked when a deepfaked Drake song went viral. To address these concerns, Aug X is being cautious about the usage of pre-recorded voices for cloning and limiting access to recorded voices to individual accounts. Additionally, the platform only accepts voices recorded with a live microphone, preventing the uploading of recordings or using recorded voices without permission.

Aug X is also collaborating with ElevenLabs to identify AI-generated voices and videos, ensuring responsible usage of the technology. The integration of voice cloning in Augie makes it easier for users to create professional voice-overs for their videos without the need for expensive recording equipment or studio sessions.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

AI

The Quest to Understand AI’s Intelligence

Aug 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
AI

The Rise of AI in Financial Advice and Analysis

Aug 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia
AI

AI Detectors in the Classroom: Addressing Bias and Supporting English Learners

Aug 10, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

Technology

Overwatch 2 Season 6: Tank Buffs and Attack Nerfs

Aug 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

An Elusive “Demon” Particle Found in Superconductor, May Unlock Mystery of Superconductivity

Aug 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
AI

The Quest to Understand AI’s Intelligence

Aug 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Satellite

The National Reconnaissance Office, U.S. Space Command and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Coordinate to Raise Satellite Threat Awareness

Aug 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments