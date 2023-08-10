Voice Cloning Revolutionizes Voice-overs for Videos

Aug X recently launched Augie, an AI-powered video creation platform that incorporates a voice cloning feature, allowing users to create voice-overs without the need for a recording studio. Developed in collaboration with ElevenLabs, Augie enables users to record their own voice or someone else’s voice and clone it for use in other short videos. The platform is primarily targeted at marketers and social media teams who want to quickly enhance their videos with narration, photos, text, and music, without the need for audio and video editing skills.

Jeremy Toeman, the founder of Aug X, explained that the company introduced the voice cloning feature after realizing that some individuals dislike recording voice-overs. Through the Augie platform, users can write or upload a script and choose a voice from the library or record a short snippet of their own voice. The chosen voice will then read the script with the desired tone, such as serious, enthusiastic, or creepy, depending on the video’s mood. Augie also offers a variety of photos from Getty to include in the videos.

With Augie, marketing teams can produce short videos without scheduling recording studio time for their company spokesperson. The platform went on public beta in May, and currently, all Augie users have access to the voice cloning feature. However, Toeman mentioned that in the future, video length, quality, and the number of cloned voices may be limited for non-paying subscribers due to the costs associated with running voice cloning servers.

While voice cloning technology is not new, its integration into full-featured services like Augie is a significant development. Concerns about copyright and misuse of someone’s likeness were recently sparked when a deepfaked Drake song went viral. To address these concerns, Aug X is being cautious about the usage of pre-recorded voices for cloning and limiting access to recorded voices to individual accounts. Additionally, the platform only accepts voices recorded with a live microphone, preventing the uploading of recordings or using recorded voices without permission.

Aug X is also collaborating with ElevenLabs to identify AI-generated voices and videos, ensuring responsible usage of the technology. The integration of voice cloning in Augie makes it easier for users to create professional voice-overs for their videos without the need for expensive recording equipment or studio sessions.