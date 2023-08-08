Zoom Struggles to Maintain Success Post-Pandemic

Three years ago, Zoom became the go-to videoconferencing platform for millions of Americans as the pandemic forced offices to adopt remote working. The company experienced exponential growth, increasing its customer base by 470 percent, quadrupling its revenue, and expanding its workforce. However, Zoom’s success has dwindled since the introduction of COVID-19 vaccines and the return to normalcy.

Recent headlines shed light on Zoom’s current state. It updated its terms of service to assume user consent for the utilization of customer content and service-generated data for machine learning and artificial intelligence purposes. The lack of an opt-out option for data collection raised concerns about potential violations of a 2020 settlement with the Federal Trade Commission that prohibits misleading data-collection rules.

In a reversal of their previous stance, Zoom announced that employees living within 50 miles of a company office must report to the campus at least twice a week. This decision received backlash, as employees expressed frustrations about wasted time and money on commuting.

Furthermore, British researchers discovered that Zoom’s audio-suppression tools were inadequate in preventing deep-learning models from detecting typed text on a user’s keyboard. This revelation raised concerns about privacy and security.

Zoom’s stock value also plummeted, reaching its lowest since August 2021. It experienced a nearly 20 percent drop from its year-to-date peak in February 2023 and an 88 percent drop from its all-time high.

Aside from these challenges, Zoom faced criticism as its name became synonymous with remote work. Reports implied that the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, a client of Zoom, was partially attributed to the difficulties of remote communication. Additionally, studies have suggested that virtual communication is less effective than in-person interaction and that non-office work negatively impacts productivity.

In conclusion, Zoom’s journey post-pandemic has been challenging. The company faces scrutiny over its data-collection policies, discontent from employees regarding returning to the office, security concerns over its audio-suppression tools, and a significant decline in stock value. These obstacles, combined with the concept of “Zoom fatigue,” have made it difficult for the company to maintain its previous success.