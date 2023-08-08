CityLife

The Power of AI Models

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 8, 2023
Zoom Faces Challenges as Remote Work Era Adjusts to New Normal

For a while, Zoom was the most important company in America. When the pandemic hit, Zoom became the go-to video conferencing platform for remote work, school, and social interactions. It experienced tremendous growth, with a 470 percent increase in its customer base, quadrupled revenue, and expanded its workforce in 2020. However, as the vaccination roll-out began and people started returning to normal routines, Zoom faced challenges.

The announcement of a COVID-19 vaccine in November 2020 caused Zoom’s stock value to drop by 20 percent. Since then, its net income, product sales, users, and stock value have continued to decline in 2021.

Recent headlines have shed light on Zoom’s struggles. The updated terms of service now assume automatic user consent for the company’s utilization of “Customer Content” and “Service Generated Data” for machine learning and artificial intelligence purposes. This raised concerns about privacy and potential violations of Zoom’s settlement with the Federal Trade Commission.

Zoom also faced backlash when it announced that employees living within 50 miles of a company office must report to work at least twice a week. This was a departure from their previous promise to allow hybrid or remote-working arrangements.

Furthermore, researchers found that Zoom’s audio-suppression tools were not effective in preventing deep-learning models from detecting typed text through the relative sounds of keystrokes. This raised concerns about privacy and data security.

Zoom’s stock value has plummeted, reaching a 20 percent drop from its year-to-date peak and an 88 percent drop from its all-time high. The company laid off 1,300 employees and reported its first quarterly loss since 2018.

Zoom’s reputation has also suffered, as remote work loses its appeal and companies emphasize the importance of in-person interactions. Researchers have found that non-office work decreases productivity and virtual communication is less effective.

In conclusion, Zoom is facing numerous challenges as the remote work era adjusts to the new normal. The company is grappling with privacy concerns, declining stock value, layoffs, and changing workplace dynamics. It remains to be seen how Zoom will navigate these challenges and adapt to the evolving needs of its users.

