The Potential Impact of AI Tools in the Entertainment Industry

Actor Alan Ruck, known for his role as Connor Roy in HBO’s “Succession,” recently tested out the generative-AI tool ChatGPT with a director friend. They asked the tool to write a scene featuring Ruck as a soldier in basic training, but the result was disappointing, filled with clichés and hackneyed ideas.

The use of artificial intelligence in TV and movies has become a contentious issue during the ongoing labor strike in Hollywood. Ruck, along with many writers and actors, is concerned that AI technology will replace jobs and result in low-quality content.

While entertainment executives downplay these fears, several major Hollywood companies, including Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount Global, and NBCUniversal, are already utilizing AI tools for various purposes. These tools are being used to summarize scripts, create special effects, and for promotional marketing.

AI tools also have the potential to accelerate processes like storyboarding and set design. Graphics can be utilized to visualize how a story unfolds, and AI can assist in designing elements like the appearance of a 1960s restaurant. Additionally, digital replicas of actors can be created to make adjustments to scenes without the need for reshoots.

One promising application is the dubbing of actors’ voices in different languages. AI can make the audio sound like renowned actors such as Ben Affleck or Harrison Ford in Italian or German, while also synchronizing their lip movements accordingly.

However, some production workers express concerns about the increasing reliance on AI tools. Film editor Harry Yoon, citing movies like “Minari” and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” worries that AI models, given enough data, could generate a decent first cut of a scene. This could lead executives to question the necessity of multiple editors.

Yoon emphasizes the value of the human element in the traditional process of watching daily footage and hearing lines repeatedly. He fears that reducing the involvement of humans in the creative process may have detrimental effects on the quality and uniqueness of the final product.