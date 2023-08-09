SAS Explore Conference Promotes AI and Analytics for Business Success

The upcoming SAS Explore conference, scheduled for September 11-14, 2023 in Las Vegas, aims to bridge the gap between the promise of artificial intelligence (AI) and its practical application in business. Hosted by SAS, a leader in AI and analytics, the conference offers a roadmap for putting AI into action and delivering analytics for everyone.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from data scientists, developers, and business professionals who are already using AI and advanced analytics to solve real-world challenges. The conference will also feature demos of the latest technologies from SAS and its partners, providing attendees with a firsthand look at the potential of AI in various industries.

SAS Explore will be held at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas and will feature speakers from leading organizations using AI and analytics, including Banco Popular, Caesars Entertainment, Discover Financial Services, and more. The conference will also showcase the winners of the 2023 SAS Hackathon, who will present their projects and compete for the overall champion title.

With over 100 expert-led sessions, 18 hands-on workshops, and a variety of booths and demos in the Innovation Hub, SAS Explore offers a rich learning experience. Attendees can expect to explore topics such as app development, cloud analytics, machine learning, risk management, and more. Keynote sessions will feature renowned speakers like Sal Khan, founder and CEO of Khan Academy, who will discuss the transformative potential of AI in education.

In addition to educational sessions, SAS Explore will provide entertainment with performances from top AI leader Allie K. Miller and comedian Don McMillan.

SAS Explore aims to empower organizations to effectively apply AI and analytics to drive business success. It offers a platform for networking, sharing ideas, and gaining valuable knowledge in the field of AI. To learn more about the conference, including pricing, agenda, and hotel information, visit explore.sas.com.