Paulo Shakarian Represents Fulton Schools at DARPA’s AI Forward Event

Fast-paced advancements in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) have proven its indispensability, particularly in national security. Paulo Shakarian, an associate professor of computer science in the School of Computing and Augmented Intelligence at the Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering, is at the forefront of this critical work. He specializes in symbolic AI and neuro-symbolic systems, advanced forms of AI technology, to meet the sophisticated needs of national security organizations.

Shakarian has been invited to AI Forward, an initiative by the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). The event consists of two workshops, a virtual meeting held earlier this summer and an upcoming in-person event in Boston from July 31 to August 2. Joined by Nakul Gopalan, an assistant professor of computer science, Shakarian will explore how his research in human-robot communication can contribute to DARPA’s goals.

AI Forward aims to explore new directions for AI research, encompassing various defense-related tasks such as autonomous systems, intelligence platforms, military planning, big data analysis, and computer vision. During the Boston workshop, Shakarian will meet with a select group of researchers to discuss the intersection of AI and security, focusing on creating security solutions for the U.S. Department of Defense. They will also examine current research and anticipate future challenges in the field.

Additionally, Shakarian is preparing to release a book titled “Neuro-symbolic Reasoning and Learning” in September 2023. The book will delve into the past five years of research in neuro-symbolic AI, offering insights into recent advancements.

