AssureCare Introduces OptimAIzer: A Revolutionary Platform for Population Health Management

AssureCare, a pioneering population health management company, has unveiled OptimAIzer, a groundbreaking platform driven by artificial intelligence (AI). OptimAIzer is specifically designed to enhance operational efficiencies in population health management services.

The flagship product, OptimAIzer PDS (Physician Decision Support), has the capability to optimize physician resources by an impressive 60%, streamlining operations and expediting critical medical reviews. It seamlessly integrates with any population health platform, including AssureCare’s renowned MedCompass, without disrupting current operations for clients.

The launch of OptimAIzer demonstrates AssureCare’s dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions and showcases their commitment to innovation. Dr. Yousuf Ahmad, CEO of AssureCare, expressed excitement about the platform, stating, “OptimAIzer alleviates the burden on physicians by enabling them to make real-time, informed decisions and intelligent recommendations. This solution revolutionizes UM operations by reducing costs while optimizing efficiency, improving patient and member satisfaction due to a much-expedited medical review process.”

AssureCare’s population health platform, MedCompass, currently manages approximately 10% of the United States population, processing 25,000 medical necessity decisions daily for its 83 million contracted lives. The development of OptimAIzer was driven by extensive research and testing, leveraging AssureCare’s vast dataset.

Mayur Yermaneni, Executive VP for Strategy, Innovation & Growth at AssureCare, highlighted their approach, stating, “We see AI as a powerful tool to overcome healthcare industry challenges. Our goal is to enable clinical resources to focus on individuals at a personal level, untethered by systems.”

AssureCare is a privately-held healthcare technology company headquartered in Cincinnati, OH. Their flagship software platform, MedCompass, is used by leading commercial and government organizations to deliver end-to-end care management for millions of members daily. AssureCare is renowned for developing modular, seamless solutions designed to improve patient outcomes and reduce avoidable costs associated with population health management. For more information about OptimAIzer, please visit AssureCare’s website.