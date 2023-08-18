The Associated Press Implements Guidelines on AI Use in News Reporting

The Associated Press (AP) has introduced new guidelines to regulate the use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools by its staff journalists. These restrictions, set by Amanda Barrett, AP’s Vice President for Standards and Inclusion, aim to prevent potential negative impacts on the accuracy and credibility of reporting. Journalists are prohibited from using ChatGPT, a generative AI tool, to create content that can be published. Barrett emphasized that any output from generative AI should be treated as unvetted source material, requiring editorial judgment and adherence to the outlet’s sourcing standards.

In addition, AP will not allow the use of AI to alter visual or audio elements, including the transmission of AI-generated images commonly known as deepfakes, unless they are directly related to a story and labeled accordingly. Barrett warned about the ease of spreading misinformation through AI and urged journalists to exercise caution, demanding the verification of original content sources before publication.

While the guidelines highlight the restrictions on AI use, Barrett maintains an optimistic outlook on its potential benefits for journalists. She states that AI tools, when used mindfully, can serve AP’s guiding values of accuracy, fairness, and speed, ultimately improving the way journalists work. Barrett also clarified that AP does not view AI as a replacement for reporters. Journalists are still responsible for ensuring the accuracy and fairness of information they share.

The introduction of these guidelines follows AP’s recent license agreement with OpenAI, granting the AI creator access to the organization’s news archive in exchange for access to OpenAI’s suite of products and technologies. This collaboration coincides with growing concerns about the accuracy of information provided by AI chatbots, which can sometimes generate false or misleading content. The AP’s guidelines aim to mitigate these risks and maintain the integrity of its news reporting.

The AP did not respond to immediate requests for comment from Decrypt.