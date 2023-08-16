AP Sets Guidelines for Using Generative AI Tools

The Associated Press (AP) has announced its guidance on the use of generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools such as ChatGPT and will update its AP Stylebook to reflect this new era for newsrooms. AP believes that the mindful use of AI can improve accuracy, fairness, and speed in news reporting. However, the guidelines emphasize the importance of human editing and caution about the pitfalls of generative AI.

The guidance recognizes that generative AI tools can produce misinformation and disinformation and raises concerns about privacy issues. While AP has a licensing agreement with OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, it does not use the tool to create publishable content. Output from generative AI tools is considered unvetted source material that must undergo rigorous editorial judgment and adhere to AP’s sourcing standards before publication.

The AP guidance provides a framework for responsible AI use. It includes not altering elements of photos, videos, or audio using generative AI, refraining from transmitting AI-generated images suspected to be false depictions of reality, and clearly labeling AI-generated illustrations or works of art in news stories. Journalists are encouraged to exercise caution, skepticism, and verify the original content source through various methods.

AP has been using AI since 2014 and has been at the forefront of helping newsrooms experiment with AI. These standards were developed before AP’s deal with OpenAI and come at a time when journalists, editors, and publishers are grappling with the benefits and ethical considerations of using AI tools.

Other organizations are also developing guidance for newsrooms using generative AI. The Partnership on AI, a nonprofit focused on AI’s impact across industries, is seeking feedback on its AI Procurement and Use Guidebook for Newsrooms. The guidebook provides comprehensive advice for responsible AI use, including questions to ask developers, suggestions for tracking efficacy, and a framework for categorizing AI tools.

AP emphasizes the importance of its Stylebook’s updated guidance for covering the AI industry. Journalists should be cautious of far-fetched claims, provide checks on assertions made by AI developers, and prioritize current-day concerns over far-off futures in reporting on AI technology.

Moving forward, AP will assess the latest changes in AI technology and their impact on standards. While ethics and policies are crucial, the primary focus should be on benefiting readers and improving newsroom practices through AI.