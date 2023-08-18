The Impact of AI on Jobs and the Importance of Experience in the HR Field

Many workers are concerned about the potential displacement caused by the rise of generative AI. However, research shows that while workplace automation has already affected almost 10% of U.S. workers, it is just as likely to create new jobs as it is to replace existing ones. The key is to understand that AI is designed to assist humans, not replace them completely. Human connection and the ability to create and produce for others will always be necessary.

To ensure you are recognized as a valuable employee, there are steps you can take regardless of the presence of AI. Taking on new assignments or projects, volunteering to help, and going above and beyond what is asked of you are all ways to demonstrate your worth to your organization. Additionally, continuously learning and expanding your skills through classes, training, and professional development opportunities can contribute to your value as an employee. Being a problem solver and sharing your ideas with your manager are also crucial in showcasing your contributions.

AI is undoubtedly becoming a reality, and rather than avoiding it, it is important to embrace it and explore how it can benefit your role and career. Proactively discussing AI with your supervisor and finding ways to better serve customers, clients, and the organization through its implementation can be advantageous. Adapting to the changing landscape of work and acquiring the knowledge and expertise to manage and measure the output of AI will be essential.

Regarding the lack of a formal university degree in the HR field, it should not significantly hinder your chances of obtaining a new position. While some higher-level HR jobs may require a degree, many employers are willing to consider candidates without one. Your extensive experience and HR certifications can compensate for the lack of a degree. Tailoring your resume to highlight relevant skills and achievements specific to the job you are applying for can help make a strong case for your candidacy. Even if a degree is listed as a requirement, it is still worth applying and explaining in your cover letter why you believe you are the best fit for the position.

In conclusion, AI will continue to shape the future of work, but it is up to individuals to adapt, embrace new opportunities, and leverage technology to their advantage. Experience and proven skills can outweigh the absence of a formal degree in the HR field, and it is crucial to showcase your value and actively seek growth and advancement in this evolving landscape.