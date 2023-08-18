How AI Impacts Job Security and Advancing in the HR Field

Concerned about the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and its potential to replace human workers, Whitney seeks advice on how to remain a valuable employee. SHRM President and CEO, Johnny C. Taylor, Jr., acknowledges the worry many people have about AI but reassures that while some jobs may be displaced, new ones will also be created.

Taylor emphasizes that AI is designed to assist, not replace human interaction. It has its limits and cannot fully replace the human element in certain areas of work. Thus, employees can still demonstrate their value to their organizations by taking on new assignments, going above and beyond expectations, and finding more efficient ways of doing their jobs.

Continuing to learn and improve skills through classes and professional development opportunities is crucial. Being a problem solver and sharing innovative ideas with managers can also contribute to one’s value as an employee.

Taylor advises embracing AI rather than running away from it. AI is a reality and choosing to leverage its potential can lead to increased performance, productivity, and growth. Employees should explore how AI can be relevant to their roles and careers and engage in conversations with their supervisors on utilizing AI to better serve customers, clients, and the organization.

In response to Kelley’s question about the impact of not having a formal university degree on obtaining a new position in the HR field, Taylor notes that while some higher-level HR jobs may require a degree, substantial experience and HR certifications can compensate for the lack of a degree. Research shows that most employers are open to hiring candidates without a four-year degree and value recognized certifications.

Taylor advises tailoring resumes to highlight relevant experience, skills, and achievements that directly match the job requirements. Even if a degree is listed as a requirement, he encourages candidates to apply and emphasize in the cover letter why they are the best fit for the job.

In summary, while AI may bring about changes in the workplace, employees can secure their value by embracing new assignments, continuous learning, and finding ways to incorporate AI into their roles. As for advancing in the HR field, certifications and extensive experience can offset the need for a formal university degree, although each job posting should be analyzed individually.