Building Trust in Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare

“First do no harm.” Those words from Hippocrates’ oath are deeply ingrained in our trust for healthcare professionals. But when it comes to artificial intelligence (AI), do we extend that same trust? A survey by the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) found that only 41% of people trust AI to support doctors in decision-making and diagnoses. The majority would prefer decisions made primarily by human healthcare professionals, with AI only used as support.

One area of concern is the accuracy of AI diagnoses. However, studies have shown that AI has actually outperformed doctors in certain scenarios. For example, a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that chatbots provided higher quality and more empathetic responses than human doctors when answering patient questions. Similar findings have been published in other medical journals regarding AI in mammographic screening and general medical diagnosis.

Accuracy alone is not enough to build trust in AI. Trust also lies in the source of the decision. A layperson can give accurate legal advice, but we would trust that advice more if it came from a qualified lawyer. Similarly, in healthcare, trust can be built by adhering to the principles of the Hippocratic Oath and Isaac Asimov’s three laws of robotics.

Asimov’s laws, mirroring Hippocrates’ principles, state that a robot should not harm a human, should obey human orders (unless it conflicts with the first law), and should protect its own existence (unless it conflicts with the first or second law). By programming AI with benevolence and creating awareness among patients, we can take a step towards building trust in AI. Unlike humans, AI is restricted by its programming and can be completely focused on doing no harm.

The potential of AI in healthcare is still in its early stages, and prioritizing trust may allow us to fully benefit from its capabilities. By addressing concerns, showcasing AI’s accuracy, and applying ethical principles, we can increase trust in AI’s role in decision-making and diagnoses.