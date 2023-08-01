CityLife

Asian American MIT Graduate Exposes Racial Bias in AI

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 1, 2023
A recent MIT graduate, Rona Wang, brought attention to the issue of racial bias in artificial intelligence (AI) after experimenting with AI portrait generators. Wang used a program called Playground AI to transform her image into a professional LinkedIn profile photo. To her surprise, the generated image depicted her with fairer skin, blonde hair, and blue eyes.

Wang shared her findings on social media, which garnered over 5.9 million views. Users responded with their own theories and concerns. Druv Bhagavan, a student at Washington University School of Medicine, warned about relying on AI tools due to the lack of unbiased training data. Another user expressed their skepticism, stating that “AI stands for Aryan Intelligence.”

In response to Wang’s post, Playground AI founder Suhail Doshi explained that AI models are not specifically instructed to generate biased results. Instead, they base their output on generic prompts. However, Doshi also expressed discontent with the situation and stated the company’s intention to address the issue.

Racial bias in AI-generated images has been an ongoing concern. Similar programs have faced accusations of whitewashing or altering subjects to appear more white or Asian. Additionally, racial discrimination in AI facial recognition technologies, particularly against African Americans, has also been highlighted.

The resolution of these issues remains uncertain, and the extent to which artificial intelligence can effectively address and overcome biases in its outputs is yet to be seen.

