Asian Americans and Women Most Exposed to AI in the Workplace, Study Finds

A study released by the Pew Research Center reveals that Asian Americans and women are the two groups most likely to be affected by the rise of artificial intelligence (AI). These groups already have a high exposure to AI in the workplace and may see certain parts of their jobs being replaced by this new technology.

According to the study, Asian Americans have the highest share of workers regularly exposed to AI among all U.S. ethnic groups. While this percentage is still relatively low, with 24 percent of Asian American workers categorized as “most exposed,” it is higher than the percentages for other ethnic groups such as whites, Black people, and Hispanic people.

The term “most exposed” refers to jobs where the most important activities could potentially be altered or taken over by AI. Fields such as budget analysis, data entry, and web development were ranked as having high exposure to AI, as they require advanced education and are heavily reliant on technology.

The study also highlights a significant difference in AI exposure between women and men in the workforce. Twenty-one percent of women are in jobs that are most exposed to AI, compared to 17 percent of men. Women tend to dominate fields such as health and education, while men are more represented in industries like construction and manufacturing.

Although there has been a growing concern about the impact of AI on jobs, the research shows that most workers in highly exposed fields are more optimistic than fearful about its effects. Many IT professionals, for example, believe that AI will be more helpful than harmful.

However, Asian American community leaders express concerns that lower-income Asians may be left behind as AI technology primarily benefits those in high-earning, high-tech jobs. While lower-income Asians are currently in fields with less AI exposure, the further development and integration of AI into sectors like robotics may automate some of these physical labor jobs, impacting them greatly.

In conclusion, the study highlights that Asian Americans and women are particularly exposed to AI in the workplace. While the impact of AI on these groups is still uncertain, there is a growing recognition of the potential disparities that AI may amplify in society. It is essential to consider the potential consequences and effects of AI on different groups as we navigate this technological revolution.