Augusta University Prepares for Fall Semester by Embracing Artificial Intelligence

Augusta University recently organized a series of faculty and staff conversations to equip them with knowledge about one of the newest technologies in the classroom – artificial intelligence (AI). The university’s Pamplin College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences had previously held a roundtable to discuss the implications of AI. However, the staff sought to further expand their understanding of the subject heading into the new academic year.

The goal was primarily to assist professors who may have had limited exposure to AI or who were feeling anxious about its integration into education. Dr. James Garner, the associate director of the Center for Writing Excellence in Pamplin College, acknowledged the existing anxiety surrounding AI and wanted to address it adequately.

The rise of AI, particularly the use of chat bots that can generate written responses based on user prompts, presents both opportunities and challenges for instructors. To tackle these issues, Augusta University organized three live sessions for instructors to learn how to effectively utilize AI in their teaching and guide students in its productive use. The sessions covered subjects such as responsible use of AI in teaching writing, as well as utilizing the chat bot ChatGPT for course material design.

Chat bots can provide students with a general overview of a topic, but they are not intended as the final source for information. For faculty, chat bots can be used to generate lesson plans and manage repetitive syllabus elements. However, their effective use requires skill and additional effort to expand on the generated content.

In addition to generating writing samples for students to analyze and revise, AI can be utilized to teach students about different writing genres. Garner emphasized the importance of transparency and clarity when incorporating AI into the classroom, ensuring students understand how it is being used and the skills they should gain from using it.

Using chat bots effectively involves asking relevant prompts and being aware of biases and potential inaccuracies. AI may not always be the most suitable tool for a particular task. Garner advised educators to carefully consider whether AI aligns with the desired learning outcomes.

The trainings on AI at Augusta University received positive feedback, with several participants expressing gratitude for the opportunity to enhance their understanding of this emerging technology.

Post navigation