Competition in Spend Management Space Intensifies as Brex and Rho Announce AI-powered AP Offerings

Brex and Rho have both unveiled AI-powered accounts payable (AP) offerings, signaling the intensifying competition in the spend management space. These announcements come on the same day that competitor Ramp expanded into procurement, indicating the industry’s efforts to meet customer demand and outdo each other in terms of offering effective spend control solutions.

Brex introduced its AI-enabled AP offering called Payables, which is available now. The company has been working on this product since it started building its spend management platform, Empower, over a year ago. Brex has partnered with multiple machine learning companies, including Scale AI and Photon, to ensure accurate information extraction from invoices. The new offering provides advanced spend controls with multi-level approvals.

Rho, on the other hand, announced new AI-powered AP automation capabilities. Invoices sent to a designated AP inbox will undergo automatic digitization powered by generative AI technology. The process transforms invoices into bills and creates corresponding liabilities in the client’s integrated ERP system. Customers can authorize bill payments through Rho individually or in bulk, with liabilities automatically marked as paid in the ERP.

Both Brex and Rho anticipate that these new offerings will not only enhance their competition in the market but also increase their respective revenue streams. Brex expects its payables product to boost the percentage of customers’ spend processed through its platform. Additionally, using a Brex business account for bill pay enables faster payments and eliminates ACH delays, while also generating passive yield.

Rho aims to address the dissatisfaction with legacy AP providers by offering a modern solution directly integrated with the clients’ finance stack. The company believes that the current macro environment, which puts pressure on CFOs and finance teams to operate efficiently, has increased the demand for innovative spend management products.

Both companies acknowledge the fierce competition in the space, but they believe that there is still room for differentiation among the players. With the growing opportunity in SaaS and payments, the spend management space remains dynamic and full of potential.

Sign up for The Interchange to receive more fintech news in your inbox.