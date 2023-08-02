A.I. Poses New Risks for Social Security Fraud

The Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General has warned about the potential for new fraud schemes involving artificial intelligence (A.I.). Experts believe that A.I. can make fraudulent schemes easier and faster to execute, as well as more credible and realistic. One example is the use of A.I. to target Social Security beneficiaries with promises of extra benefits. These schemes rely on unexpected communications that put individuals in an emotionally vulnerable state and make them more likely to fall for the fraud.

To combat this new threat, consumers are advised to be cautious and protect their personal financial information. AARP’s Fraud Watch Network suggests watching out for communication that comes out of the blue, puts you in an emotionally heightened state, and involves a sense of urgency. These are signs commonly seen in scams. It’s important to recognize that anyone, regardless of age, can fall victim to these sophisticated schemes.

Protective measures include tracing your credit at all three credit bureaus and locking your credit to prevent unauthorized access. Social Security beneficiaries should also notify the agency if there are any changes to the bank account where their benefits are deposited. It is also recommended to change your online Social Security password regularly. These precautions are crucial for safeguarding personal information and ensuring that monthly benefits are not redirected to unauthorized accounts.

The Social Security Administration has recognized the need to address A.I.-related fraud and has established an internal task force to study the issue. However, experts warn that immediate action is necessary as criminals are already exploiting the vulnerabilities in government payments. Social Security has long been susceptible to identity fraud and theft of benefits, and combating these new threats will require significant resources and ongoing efforts.

It is crucial for individuals, as well as the government, to stay vigilant and take proactive steps to prevent fraud and protect the integrity of Social Security benefits.