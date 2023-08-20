CityLife

The Power of AI Models

AI

Sister Jean, 104 Years Old, Still Has More to Do

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 20, 2023
Sister Jean, 104 Years Old, Still Has More to Do

As Sister Jean Dolores Bertha Schmidt celebrates her 104th birthday, she remains committed to her work as a member of the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Sister Jean reflects on aging and dying, recognizing that she wants to be prepared when God calls her. Despite her thoughts on the afterlife, she still finds joy in life and believes she has more to accomplish.

Born in 1919, Sister Jean gained national attention in 2018 when she served as the chaplain for the Loyola University Chicago men’s basketball team during their historic run to the NCAA Final Four. She has witnessed significant changes over the years, particularly in the field of media.

Recently, an email from university leaders discussing artificial intelligence caught Sister Jean’s attention. While she finds the development of AI both new and exciting, she also expresses concerns about its potential impact on intellectual laziness and academic integrity. Sister Jean recalls feeling similarly about the widespread use of computers in society.

Despite these technological advancements, Sister Jean finds solace and unwavering values in the teachings of the Church, often drawing inspiration from Pope Francis. She continues to eagerly await the arrival of students for the fall semester and remains interested in current events such as the migrant crisis and basketball.

Sister Jean’s dedication and commitment to her work are truly impressive, as she continues to inspire and make a difference in the lives of those around her.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

AI

Christians and the Rise of AI: A Reason for Hope

Aug 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia
AI

The Concerns and Limitations of Voluntary Commitments in AI Development

Aug 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia
AI

Can Robots Make Decisions Based on Common Sense?

Aug 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

News

Advancements in Flexible Printed Circuit Board Technology: A Game Changer for IoT

Aug 20, 2023 0 Comments
AI

Sister Jean, 104 Years Old, Still Has More to Do

Aug 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Satellite

The Starling Mission: Testing Autonomous Satellite Cooperation in Space

Aug 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

Best Budget Gaming Laptops for Under $1,000

Aug 20, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments