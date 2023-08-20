Sister Jean, 104 Years Old, Still Has More to Do

As Sister Jean Dolores Bertha Schmidt celebrates her 104th birthday, she remains committed to her work as a member of the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Sister Jean reflects on aging and dying, recognizing that she wants to be prepared when God calls her. Despite her thoughts on the afterlife, she still finds joy in life and believes she has more to accomplish.

Born in 1919, Sister Jean gained national attention in 2018 when she served as the chaplain for the Loyola University Chicago men’s basketball team during their historic run to the NCAA Final Four. She has witnessed significant changes over the years, particularly in the field of media.

Recently, an email from university leaders discussing artificial intelligence caught Sister Jean’s attention. While she finds the development of AI both new and exciting, she also expresses concerns about its potential impact on intellectual laziness and academic integrity. Sister Jean recalls feeling similarly about the widespread use of computers in society.

Despite these technological advancements, Sister Jean finds solace and unwavering values in the teachings of the Church, often drawing inspiration from Pope Francis. She continues to eagerly await the arrival of students for the fall semester and remains interested in current events such as the migrant crisis and basketball.

Sister Jean’s dedication and commitment to her work are truly impressive, as she continues to inspire and make a difference in the lives of those around her.