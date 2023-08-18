New Data Shows Decline in Net Retention at Software Companies

New data reveals that net retention at software companies has been cut in half in recent quarters, offering an explanation for the slowdown in revenue growth within the tech industry.

One of the fundamental aspects of the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) economic model is net retention, which has been under significant pressure. Software companies are facing the challenge of managing costs while ensuring that their existing customer base continues to spend on their products.

Net retention measures the amount of money existing customers spend on a software product over time. A metric of 100% indicates that customers are spending the same as before, while values over 100% suggest increased spending, and values below 100% indicate a decrease in spending.

Enterprise software companies are expected to have net retention rates comfortably above 100%. Higher net retention is preferable because it not only generates revenue from sales and marketing efforts but also drives future growth. With software revenue typically being high-margin, an increase in revenue can offset costs.

The decline in net retention has made the SaaS economic model more challenging. Software companies now face difficulties in reducing losses and expanding simultaneously.

New data from Altimeter investor Jamin Ball shows a decline in median net retention at public SaaS companies over recent quarters:

– Q1 2021-Q4 2022: Between 120% and 121%

– Q1 2023: 116%

– Q2 2023: 111%

This decline of 45% over just two quarters is concerning, indicating that the trend described earlier is both accurate and more severe than anticipated.

Furthermore, as these figures represent median net retention rates, it can be inferred that at least half of all public software companies were below the 111% mark. More data is expected as companies continue to report their quarterly results, but the current situation does not look favorable.

The combination of declining net retention, slowing growth, and a significant number of SaaS companies operating in the red raises questions about the profitability of the software industry. However, there may be more nuance to this situation than initially apparent.

It is worth considering that software products may be priced too low. For example, a subscription to Slack is available for as little as $7.25 per user per month, which is relatively inexpensive. Higher-priced tiers and enterprise plans are also available. This indicates that software companies may have room to increase prices and generate higher revenues.