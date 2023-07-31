Nvidia Ranks Top Five in Boosting Productivity through Generative AI

Much of the recent focus on AI-related companies has been on firms like Nvidia, a chip maker that produces products for generative AI technology. However, a new study highlights a larger group of companies that can benefit from generative AI tools, such as ChatGPT, to enhance their productivity.

The study examines the workforce composition of 2,500 publicly traded companies to determine the number of jobs that can be replaced or made more efficient by generative AI. It then compares these findings with the stock-market performance of the companies after the release of the AI tool in November.

The study reveals that the shares of companies with a high number of jobs that can be affected by generative AI outperformed those with minimal exposure. By the end of March, the group with the highest exposure saw cumulative stock-market gains of 13%, while the group with the least exposure had cumulative gains of 2%.

According to Andrea Eisfeldt, a finance professor at the Anderson School of Management at the University of California, Los Angeles, the technology can either complement or substitute existing labor, ultimately creating positive value for firms.

The study also confirms that white-collar professions involving cognitive and analytical tasks, as well as higher-wage occupations, are most likely to be affected by generative AI. To assess exposure, the authors utilized Revelio Labs, a workforce analytics company that collects data from publicly available employee profiles like LinkedIn.

Exposure to generative AI varies within industries, with smaller, less profitable, and more research and development-intensive companies tending to have greater exposure. The study ranks the top 100 publicly traded companies in terms of their employee exposure to generative AI, highlighting the potential for workforce restructuring and productivity gains.

The study underscores the wide-ranging impact of generative AI across various industries, including companies like International Business Machines and Nvidia.