Exverus Media and John Soules Foods Launch AI Chatbot for Personalized Recipes

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 17, 2023
Exverus Media and meat company John Soules Foods have unveiled their first artificial intelligence chatbot that generates personalized recipes for shoppers. The AI chatbot recipe picker allows users to input their preferences, such as meat type and caloric intake, to receive customized recipes using John Soules Foods products. The aim of the campaign is to provide busy parents with cooking ideas and save them time by using AI technology.

The chatbot was developed in partnership with digital media company PadSquad and is presented in a chat format, which has been growing in popularity. Many other independent agencies and holding companies have also been investing in various AI integrations to improve audience discovery and media optimization.

As part of the rebranding efforts of John Soules Foods, the campaign also includes collaborations with Walmart Connect to leverage shopper data and promote their Minions brand of chicken nuggets. Content will be featured in connected TV and YouTube ads with the Minions, as well as on social media platforms through a TikTok Creative Exchange partnership.

While AI chatbots and other AI tools have proven useful for customer service apps and websites that provide quick answers to consumers, there are concerns about their ability to build meaningful connections with people. Some agencies recommend including human professionals in the experience to offer personalized guidance and resolve issues more effectively.

Although the new John Soules chatbot has just been launched, Exverus hopes to gain valuable engagement data in the near future. Allan Aure, the media director of Exverus, stated that this initiative was a way to experiment with a new trend in AI and create more engaging conversations between the brand and its target audience.

While there are concerns about bias, brand safety, and other challenges associated with AI tools, some industry professionals argue that these concerns may be overblown. Marketers believe that chatbots are safer than perceived and that industry practices have implemented tighter guardrails to ensure reliability.

Overall, the launch of the AI chatbot by Exverus Media and John Soules Foods reflects a growing trend in using AI technology to create personalized experiences for consumers.

