Artificial Intelligence in Patient Care: Consent and Considerations

Artificial intelligence (AI) has long been used in healthcare, but with advancements like ChatGPT, its role in patient care is expanding. AI is increasingly used by physicians to record conversations, manage documentation, and create personalized treatment plans. This raises the question of whether patients’ consent is necessary to use AI during appointments.

Dr. Harvey Castro, an emergency medicine physician and AI expert, suggests that obtaining informed consent for using AI aligns with medical ethics and is considered best practice. While regulations may vary, many regulatory bodies and healthcare institutions provide guidelines on using AI with patient consent.

Augmedix, a medical technology company in San Francisco, offers solutions that enable doctors to capture documentation using ambient AI technology. CEO Manny Krakaris explains that this technology reduces the time spent on administrative tasks, allowing physicians to dedicate more time to patients and prevent burnout.

Privacy concerns and compliance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) arise when it comes to AI-generated documentation. HIPAA, which predates the term “artificial intelligence,” does not specifically address AI. However, AI-generated documentation is generally permissible under HIPAA if it contributes to generalized knowledge.

Krakaris emphasizes that individual state laws regarding patient privacy must still be adhered to, regardless of AI usage. Some practices obtain verbal consent, while others require written consent for using ambient technology. However, across all of Augmedix’s customers, the opt-in rate for AI usage is about 99%.

While most patients are open to using AI in medical settings, concerns about privacy, data security, and the impersonal nature of AI may deter consent. Addressing these concerns with empathy and integrity is vital to building trust with patients. Educating patients about AI’s role in healthcare is also crucial, as different age groups may respond to technology differently.

Physicians and healthcare staff should emphasize transparency, informed consent, and education to ensure that AI enhances rather than replaces the human touch in medicine. Augmedix provides detailed explanations of how their AI system works and how patient data is protected to facilitate informed decision-making by patients.

However, there are risks associated with relying solely on large language models like ChatGPT. These models are prone to errors, highlighting the need for guardrails to ensure accurate and reliable AI-generated medical notes.

In summary, AI is increasingly used in patient care, and obtaining patient consent is generally considered best practice. Transparency and education are crucial in addressing patient concerns and building trust. While AI offers numerous benefits, it should enhance rather than replace the human connection in healthcare.