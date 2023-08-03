The Entertainment Industry Embraces Artificial Intelligence Amidst Labor Strikes

Streaming giant Netflix recently advertised a job listing for a “Product Manager – Machine Learning Platform” role, offering a pay range of $300,000 to $900,000. This position, focused on setting priorities and managing projects related to AI software, would have been eye-popping even before the recent strikes by Hollywood’s major unions, the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA. Both unions are picketing outside Netflix’s headquarters in protest of low streaming pay and increasing automation.

This job listing reflects the current state of the entertainment industry, as well as its future trajectory. Disney Branded Television, Sony, Amazon Prime Video, and CBS are also seeking professionals with expertise in artificial intelligence. These companies aim to incorporate AI into their production pipelines to reduce costs and increase efficiency. Startups have also emerged, promising to change various aspects of the entertainment industry, including actors’ dialogue, stunt work safety, and even “reanimating” deceased actors.

Despite the ongoing strike, these job listings are not intended to break the picket line. Rather, they demonstrate a strategic focus on the future and the role of AI in the industry. The positions range from software engineers to product managers, indicating a broad embrace of AI technology in film and television. Netflix alone has numerous active job listings seeking AI expertise.

Other companies, such as Sony, have established AI ethics guidelines and opened AI ethics offices. AI ethicists are responsible for improving the engineering approach to AI by incorporating ethical, social, and political perspectives. Prompt engineers, who fine-tune AI systems’ instructions, are also in high demand.

Hollywood’s growing focus on AI predates the labor strikes, with AI being used in content creation and design for several years. The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents the studios in labor negotiations, has addressed AI’s impact on screenwriting and acting. AI-generated text is not eligible for a writing credit, and the alliance calls for informed consent and fair pay when actors are digitally replicated.

While concerns about AI in Hollywood are legitimate, the use of AI technology is still in its early stages. The industry already utilizes AI for various purposes, including aging actors and recommendation algorithms. However, the fear of AI “cloning” and the widespread use of AI tools necessitate a careful examination of ethical and legal implications.

Overall, the entertainment industry’s increasing adoption of AI indicates its commitment to leveraging technology for creative and operational enhancements.